Alchemco Successfully Waterproofed Phase One And Two Of Tren Maya-Railroad Bridge Project, And Begins Phase Three

TechCrete 2500 application in Tren Maya Project, Mexico

- Mario Baggio, Alchemco CEOHENRICO, VIRGINIA, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Alchemco , an innovative global leader in concrete waterproofing technology, proudly announces the successful completion of the first and second tranches of the much anticipated 950-mile long Tren Maya railroad project in Mexico. By using their revolutionary technology and eco-friendly products, Alchemco has significantly extended the durability and sustainability of over 8 million square feet of the project's new concrete railroad bridges; and accomplished it in a way that also helps to preserve the surrounding environment. In addition, the use of the spray-applied TechCrete 2500 Waterproofing Systems (utilizing proprietary EMSS technology) has allowed the first two tranches to be completed ahead of schedule and under budget.As the start of the third tranche approaches, Alchemco stands ready to continue their invaluable partnership in this groundbreaking infrastructure enterprise. The Tren Maya project, a hallmark of Mexico's commitment to sustainable transportation and economic development, aims to connect key cultural sites, tourist destinations, and local communities across the Yucatán Peninsula. Recognizing the importance of preserving natural resources and minimizing environmental impact, Alchemco's innovative waterproofing technology has played a crucial role in ensuring the long-term integrity and sustainability of the critical railroad bridges that make up this remarkable initiative.Alchemco's focus on providing long-term concrete sustainability aligns seamlessly with the vision of the Tren Maya project. By utilizing certified eco-friendly products, Alchemco prioritizes environmental responsibility without compromising on quality or efficiency. The decision to incorporate their cutting-edge waterproofing technology into this project not only bolsters the infrastructure's durability but also safeguards against water damage, reducing the need for future repairs and minimizing waste."With the successful completion of waterproofing in Phases One and Two of the Tren Maya project, we are thrilled to have contributed to its sustainability objectives," said Mario Baggio, CEO of Alchemco. "Our innovative technology and commitment to eco-friendly practices have enabled us to provide long-term waterproofing solutions while preserving the natural beauty and ecological balance of the region."Alchemco's eco-friendly waterproofing technology is the result of extensive research and development. Their certified products are designed to offer exceptional protection against water damage, setting new industry standards, while simultaneously reducing the use of harmful chemicals commonly found in conventional waterproofing solutions. This approach not only ensures the longevity of the infrastructure but also minimizes environmental impact, making it an ideal fit for the Tren Maya project.As the next phase of the Tren Maya project approaches, Alchemco is fully prepared to continue their partnership and contribute to its success. Their team of experts will provide comprehensive waterproofing solutions, tailor-made to the project's unique requirements (including continuous on-site technical supervision of the applications), enabling the project to progress smoothly while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and environmental preservation.The partnership between Alchemco and the Tren Maya project represents a significant milestone in Mexico's pursuit of sustainable development. By implementing advanced eco-friendly technologies, Mexico continues to demonstrate its commitment to balancing modern infrastructure with the preservation of natural resources, setting an exemplary standard for infrastructure projects worldwide.About Alchemco: Alchemco is a global leader in innovative construction solutions, specializing in eco-friendly products and sustainable technologies. Committed to revolutionizing construction practices, Alchemco develops and implements cutting-edge solutions that enhance durability, efficiency, and environmental impact across construction projects worldwide.

