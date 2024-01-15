The Brainbristle Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Devangana Mishra, CEO, BrainBristle

BrainBristle founded by Devangana Mishra, in October 2021, after 16 years of intervention and education in autism will now officially function as a Foundation.

- BrainBristle Press TeamMUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Devangana Mishra, CEO BrainBristle , officially began her journey in the space of autism when she was a young 20 year old girl.She had then recently graduated from Lady Sriram College, Delhi University, going on to work a year as a researcher when she first stumbled upon autism. She then completed a Dual Masters' in Autism and Intellectual Disabilities from Teacher's College, Columbia University, New York and graduated with the Elise Todden Scholarship and a Fellowship at the Outcomes and Opportunities Department of the University.Soon after, she produced the documentary film 'Embracing Autism ' ; worked across as an intern in private and public schools in New York City; setting up autism units across hospitals in New Delhi; led mindfulness, inquiry, and learning enhancement for the biggest international school in Jakarta, Indonesia; created and taught a menu of subjects to neurodiverse classrooms as an advisor to one of the most innovate schools of Hong Kong; moving to India to join the Leadership Team of Teach For India; henceforth being invited to the World Economic Forum, Davos 2020 as a delegate; after which finally pausing to launch her own work in the space of autism, BrainBristle.BrainBristle, after Devangana's sixteen years of work in autism, has been established as a Foundation, under the trusteeship of her parents, Mr Vipin Sharma, CEO, ACCESS Developmental Services and Mrs Rashmi Sharma, ex-school principal, Amity Schools. They will be overseeing the organisation's four tiered operations ranging from micro impact to macro utility.Today, autism numbers globally range as high as 48-76 children in the United States, diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Thus, the BrainBristle Foundation will A) with Devangana's daily work, continue intervention at the school level, towards inclusion and autism. B) continue work for a few children and adolescents outside of school, for fieldwork and a bird's eye view of school systems and their impact on children on the autism spectrum C) work at grassroots' level by running awareness and education camps for communities, families and systems impacted by autism D) be representing their work at conferences and events globally to highlight impact and instrumentation of their collective work.The BrainBristle Foundation's hope is to continually plant daily seeds of success, leading to voice, advocacy and vision-setting for the larger geo-political health of our nation and beyond.The BrainBristle Foundation and their family would like to thank you for your support in this brave new beginning and bold endeavour.

