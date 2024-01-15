(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ayodhya Sri Ram Mandir Prasad will be delivered worldwide

As the historic opening of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir approaches on January 22nd, millions of Ram Bhakts worldwide yearn to be a part of this momentous occasion. While physical distance may pose a challenge, a heartwarming initiative bridge the gap – Ayodhya Ram Mandir Prasad delivery at your doorstep, anywhere in the world.Through the dedicated website, , devotees can now order sanctified prasad packets prepared and blessed within the Ram Mandir itself. This unique service bridges geographical limitations, allowing everyone to participate in the spirit of the occasion and receive the divine touch of Lord Ram, regardless of location.Lord Ram Devotees are present over the world, so now they can get the Prasadam directly delivered to their home in any part of the world.

