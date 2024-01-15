Bhagwant Mann Pushing Punjab Into Abyss Of Dark Days: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 15 (IANS) Warning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann against pushing Punjab into the abyss of dark days, state unit BJP president Sunil Jakhar on Monday said with demoralisation setting in rank and file of the Punjab Police, the state is fast going down the path of complete anarchy.

Daily murders, extortions and kidnappings have made all Punjabis numb with fear gripping their daily lives, but the Chief Minister "is in deep sleep and seems unperturbed", Jakhar said while lashing out at failure of the government to prevent daylight murder of Tarn Taran village sarpanch Sonu Cheema despite regular warnings.

Cautioning Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for continuous lack of trust of people in police's ability to safeguard lives and property of the common man, Jakhar said the incidents of murders and threats have become so commonplace that they have stopped affecting people who have now started taking them as part of daily lives under this "insensitive government".

"The Chief Minister and his officers are only interested in issuing advertisements and customary press conferences to blurt out fake numbers, while people on ground are depressed and dismayed at the dismal state of affairs.

"Punjab is getting a bad name due to the administrative apathy of this regime and the tag of incompetence would be difficult to shrug off," Jakhar said, expressing concern over the state's ability to attract positive investments.

--IANS

vg/pgh