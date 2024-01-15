Woman Killed, 17 Injured In Israel Stabbing Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Jan 15 (IANS) One woman was killed while 17 other persons were injured after two men stabbed and rammed their car into pedestrians in Ra'anana area in central Israel on Monday.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Israel Police said that the accused have been identified as Mohammed Zaidat (44) and Ahmad Zaidat (24) from Hebron.

“Both the accused have been arrested and the incident in Ra'anana is being investigated,” the Israeli Police said.

The Israeli Police said that Shin Bet is interrogating the two accused.

Media reports said that the Hamas men stabbed an elderly woman who later succumbed to injuries.

“Three others including a sixty year old man, a sixteen year old boy and another woman were grievously injured and admitted in serious condition in the hospital,” Israeli media reports said.

Reportedly, the accused stole a car and rammed into pedestrians and other vehicles.

“Seven children in the age group of 10-16 have been injured and admitted to hospitals,” media reports said.

The injured have been admitted in Meir Medical centre in Kfar Saba; Rabin Medical Centre-Bellinsion; and in a hospital in Petah Tikuva .

--IANS

aal/dan