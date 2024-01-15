Cardiovascular Devices Market Size To Grow At A Rate Of More Than 8% With Rising Prevalence Of Cardiovascular Disorders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024

The cardiovascular devices market has exhibited robust growth, surging from $66.15 billion in 2023 to an estimated $72.15 billion in 2024, with a compelling compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The cardiovascular devices market is poised for continued strong growth, reaching $98.57 billion by 2028, driven by an anticipated CAGR of 8.1%.

Driving Forces: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disorders

The escalating prevalence of cardiovascular disorders serves as a key catalyst for the growth of the cardiovascular device market. Defined as a group of medical conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, these disorders encompass a spectrum of diseases that impact the circulatory system. Cardiovascular devices play a pivotal role in supporting heart function and blood flow for individuals with weak or failing hearts. The surge in cardiovascular disorders is evident in the statistics from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Singapore, reporting a 10.35% increase in deaths attributed to heart and hypertensive diseases in 2022 compared to the previous year.

Healthcare Expenditures Driving Market Growth

Anticipated growth in healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the cardiovascular device market forward. Increased spending on healthcare services, products, and activities enables the adoption of advanced cardiovascular devices and technologies, resulting in enhanced patient care and outcomes. The Office for National Statistics in the UK reported a notable 9.4% increase in healthcare spending in 2023, reflecting a commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and services.

Industry Leaders and Market Dynamics

Prominent companies shaping the cardiovascular devices market include Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, and Johnson & Johnson, among others. These industry leaders navigate the dynamic market, responding to evolving consumer needs and driving innovation in cardiovascular devices.

Innovation in Cardiovascular Devices

Major companies in the cardiovascular devices market are enhancing their market presence through innovative products like the Heliostar Balloon Ablation Catheter. Biosense Webster, a US-based company specializing in heart rhythm disorder treatment, launched this catheter, featuring one-shot balloon technology for rapid pulmonary vein isolation. The integration of tailored energy delivery and a 3D mapping solution underscores the commitment to cutting-edge solutions in cardiovascular care.

Leadless Pacemakers: A Less-Invasive Alternative

Leadless pacemakers are gaining prominence as a less-invasive alternative for treating bradycardia. These self-contained devices, offered by major manufacturers such as Medtronic and Abbott, eliminate complications associated with traditional pacemakers, providing a swift and efficient medical procedure with minimal postprocedural restrictions.

Global Perspectives and Market Segmentation

North America emerges as the largest region in the global cardiovascular devices market in 2023, with Western Europe securing the second-largest position. The comprehensive market report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Segmentation Insights: Exploring Cardiovascular Device Types

The cardiovascular devices market, detailed in this report, is segmented –

.By Type: Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Cardiology Devices And Equipment, Defibrillator Devices And Equipment, Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment, Prosthetic Heart Valve Devices And Equipment, Electrophysiology Devices And Equipment, Cardiac Assist Devices And Equipment

.By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End Users

.By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

.By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cardiovascular Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cardiovascular devices market size, cardiovascular devices market drivers and trends, cardiovascular devices market major players, cardiovascular devices market competitors' revenues, cardiovascular devices market positioning, and cardiovascular devices market growth across geographies. The cardiovascular devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the cardiovascular devices market report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

