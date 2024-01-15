Dealeraddendums Helps Car Dealerships Navigate New FTC CARS RULES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Create, Manage and Print Addendums

Compliant Addendum

Dealer Addendums Inc. Empowers Dealerships to Navigate New Requirements Posed by FTC's CARS Rules

EASTSOUND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the automotive industry adapts to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) CARS Rules , DealerAddendums Inc. emerges as a key ally for dealerships, providing a comprehensive addendum platform designed to facilitate customer transparency and compliance. Offering customized addendums that feature both required and optional products, DealerAddendums facilitates the unique compliance needs of individual dealerships and dealer groups where standardizing addendum practices is key to deliver truthful and transparent information to customers.Key Features Addressing CARS Rules Requirements:1.Clear“Offering Price” Display:a.Required Products: Non-Negotiables value-adds such as“Window Tint”.b.Optional Products: Negotiables value-adds such as“Key Replacement”.c.Easily showcase required and non-required options with combo templates, providing flexibility and clarity in presenting information.2.Clear and Conspicuous Addendums: Offering 100% customizable templates, DealerAddendums's platform allows dealerships to achieve compliance through quick adjustments to layout, text, font size and legal language, ensuring that all information is presented clearly to clients.3.2 Way Data for Automated Website Updates: Customers can view a copy of the vehicle's addendum and DealerAddendums can share pricing information used to modify pricing stack showing required product additions and true offering price.Allan Tone, Co- Founder and CEO of DealerAddendums Inc., emphasized the company's commitment to assisting dealerships, stating, "With over 1400 dealers using our system , DealerAddendums is uniquely experienced in helping dealerships and Groups achieve their PVR objectives while remaining compliant. Our platform is equipped with customizable features that make it easy for dealerships to uphold truthfulness and transparency, fostering positive relationships with their clients."DealerAddendums, Inc. remains dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower dealerships to be the best they can be for their clients in an evolving regulatory landscape.For more information, please visit DealerAddendums or give our office a call 801-415-9435.About Dealer Addendums Inc.: Dealer Addendums Inc. is a leading provider of software solutions for automotive dealerships, offering features designed to enhance transparency and compliance. With a focus on innovation and customer support, the company remains committed to assisting dealerships in overcoming industry challenges.DealerAddendums IncDealerAddendumsO: 801-415-9435...

