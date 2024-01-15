Construction At New 'BLVD Runway' Announced

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r

Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh, Advisor to the Royal Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said that work on the new \"BLVD Runway\" zone, which is a component of the Riyadh Season zones, has begun.\r

As part of their partnership with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), Riyadh Season has created a unique experience zone that offers multiple stationary aeroplane sensations.\r

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of the \"BLVD Runway\" zone by the CEO of the GEA, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and the Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudia Group, Khaled Tash, in the presence of Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Director General of the Saudia Group, the new zone was announced.\r

The zone enables visitors to blend thrilling aircraft experiences with a diverse array of delectable cuisines provided by specialized international vendors. It also introduces numerous other activities, including an exceptional airplane experience and various gaming performances.\r

Moreover, the zone provides an exclusive and novel experience aboard stationary aircraft, enhancing the delight of visitors who will enjoy a multitude of diverse experiences. The planes have been configured to deliver a fresh entertainment perspective, with further details to be announced later.

