Construction At New 'BLVD Runway' Announced

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh - Asdaf News:\r\n\r\nTurki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh, Advisor to the Royal Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), said that work on the new \"BLVD Runway\" zone, which is a component of the Riyadh Season zones, has begun.\r\n\r\nAs part of their partnership with Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia), Riyadh Season has created a unique experience zone that offers multiple stationary aeroplane sensations.\r\n\r\nFollowing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of the \"BLVD Runway\" zone by the CEO of the GEA, Eng. Faisal Bafarat, and the Chief Marketing Officer of the Saudia Group, Khaled Tash, in the presence of Eng. Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Director General of the Saudia Group, the new zone was announced.\r\n\r\nThe zone enables visitors to blend thrilling aircraft experiences with a diverse array of delectable cuisines provided by specialized international vendors. It also introduces numerous other activities, including an exceptional airplane experience and various gaming performances.\r\n\r\nMoreover, the zone provides an exclusive and novel experience aboard stationary aircraft, enhancing the delight of visitors who will enjoy a multitude of diverse experiences. The planes have been configured to deliver a fresh entertainment perspective, with further details to be announced later.
MENAFN15012024007116015312ID1107722553
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.