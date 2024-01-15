Multilingual Enrollment Event To Break Down Barriers To Public School Choice

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether your first language is English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Mam, or Arabic, you'll find information about public school options in Oakland at a free charter school choice fair on Saturday, Jan. 27. Join more than 200 community members in exploring Oakland, California's charter public school options and enjoying family fun.

Hosted by Oakland Enrolls, the fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lazear Charter Academy - An Education For Change Public School. The event will showcase local charter public schools and offer hands-on assistance for parents wanting to fill out enrollment applications. Interpreters will be available to assist families in their preferred language, breaking down language barriers that can impact school searches.

There are about 130 public schools in Oakland, approximately one-third of which are public charter schools.

"Oakland Enrolls is excited to welcome the community to learn more about the many excellent public charter school options in Oakland," said Lisa Gibes de Gac, Executive Director of Oakland Enrolls.



The charter school choice fair is timed to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Besides the Oakland enrollment event, the Week's flagship events in California include school fairs in Los Angeles and Orange County, as well as a homeschool information night in Riverside.

Oakland Enrolls is a non-profit organization committed to helping Oakland families choose the best Oakland public schools for their children by making the process of selecting and enrolling in a public school easy, efficient, and equitable.

Lazear Charter Academy is located at 824 29th Ave. in Oakland.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

SOURCE National School Choice Week