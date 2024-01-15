VEHERE WELCOMES GLOBAL CYBERSECURITY VISIONARY YORAM ZOHAR AS VICE PRESIDENT--INTERNATIONAL SALES

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Vehere , a leading cybersecurity company specializing in cyber network intelligence, proudly welcomes Yoram Zohar as its new Vice President-International Sales. An esteemed senior executive with an impressive background in Sales and Business Development, Yoram brings a wealth of expertise in the Cyber and Intelligence domains.

Before joining Vehere, Yoram was associated with Elbit Systems, Verint, and Mercury Interactive, where he played pivotal roles in achieving remarkable business growth, managing post-sales activities, and establishing offices globally. He also demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in overseeing worldwide sales and business development. His incredible track record boasts the successful closure of multi-million dollar deals across the globe and the creation of complex business strategies.

Yoram, based in Israel, joins Vehere with the aim of driving the company's international sales initiatives. His result-driven approach, honed through years of overachieving sales and revenue targets, building robust partnerships, and leading strategic customer relationships, aligns seamlessly with Vehere's mission to be the dominant player in the cybersecurity sector.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Yoram said, "The primary reason behind joining Vehere is the immense potential of Vehere's technology and the company's talented team. Together, we have the capability to position Vehere as the foremost provider of cyber network intelligence solutions to governments worldwide, assisting defense & intelligence agencies in addressing terrorism, crimes, and cyber threats to enhance global security."

Ramsunder Papineni , President-Global Sales of Vehere, commented on this exciting development by stating, "With a leader of Yoram's caliber, I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in propelling Vehere to unprecedented levels of success. Our commitment to creating a safer world through our AI-powered Counter-Terrorism Platform is unwavering, and Yoram's expertise will significantly enhance the value we bring to this crucial mission."

Yoram graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Life and Computer Science from Tel Aviv University, complemented by various management courses through Reichman University, Herzliya and an illustrious Army service in the IDF Elite Unit.

About Vehere:

Vehere

is a revolutionary cybersecurity company boldly merging the realms of national security and enterprise security through a single, powerful platform. With a strong global presence and unparalleled expertise in cyber network intelligence, Vehere is radically changing the way organizations and governments protect themselves from cyber threats.

Vehere: Hunt Before Breach

#cybersecurity #cyberintelligence #nationalsecurity #vehere

Media Contact:

Sreya Sengupta

[email protected]



Logo:

SOURCE Vehere