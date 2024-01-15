Pharmacy Automation Devices Market To Reach US$ 15 Billion By 2033, Rising At A CAGR Of 10.9% From 2023 To 2033: TMR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Automation devices increasingly leverage AI for enhanced decision support and efficient medication dispensation, improving precision.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global pharmacy automation devices market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2033. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for pharmacy automation devices is estimated to reach US$ 15 billion by the end of 2033.

An emerging driver in the pharmacy automation devices market centers around decentralized pharmacy models. These models emphasize the implementation of automation in smaller, decentralized pharmacies or community settings. This trend enables remote monitoring, inventory management, and medication dispensing, offering convenient access to essential medications and services, especially in underserved rural areas or regions lacking adequate healthcare infrastructure.

Download Sample Pages Of The Report:



Decentralized pharmacy models leverage automation technologies to bridge gaps in healthcare access, ensuring efficient medication dispensation and adherence to prescription protocols outside traditional healthcare facilities.

The integration of predictive analytics stands as an underexplored trend. Leveraging machine learning and predictive algorithms, these analytics anticipate medication demand, optimize inventory, and predict patient needs, reducing wastage and ensuring adequate stock availability. This innovative approach aids pharmacies in anticipating patient requirements and enhancing operational efficiency.

The exploration of blockchain technology for pharmaceutical supply chains gains traction. Implementing blockchain ensures transparency, security, and traceability in the medication supply chain, reducing counterfeit drugs, and ensuring medication authenticity, thus bolstering patient safety and confidence in pharmaceutical products.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

The pharmacy automation devices market thrives in a competitive landscape led by key players like BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Omnicell, and Swisslog Healthcare. These industry leaders innovate with robotics and AI-driven solutions, streamlining medication dispensing and inventory management.

Emerging contenders such as Cerner Corporation and Health Robotics SRL expand the market with advanced pharmacy automation systems. Regional players like ARxIUM and ScriptPro bolster the landscape, offering specialized dispensing technologies and workflow solutions.

This dynamic competition fosters continual advancements in pharmacy automation, catering to evolving healthcare demands for enhanced medication safety, accuracy, and operational efficiency. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Arxium Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson Company

Capsa Healthcare

CareFusion Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Emagine Corporation

Health Robotics SRL

Kirby Lester

KUKA AG

McKesson Corporation

Omillionicell Inc.

Accu Chart Plus Healthcare Systems Inc. Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

Key Findings of the Market Report



Medication dispensing systems lead the pharmacy automation devices market, emphasizing precise, efficient medication dispensation and inventory management in healthcare.

Hospital pharmacy leads the pharmacy automation devices market due to complex medication management needs and emphasis on patient safety measures. North America leads the pharmacy automation devices market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of automation technologies.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Growing concerns drive adoption of automated systems, reducing human errors and enhancing medication safety in healthcare settings.

Hospitals and pharmacies seek automation to streamline workflows, improve inventory management, and optimize medication dispensing.

Integration of AI, robotics, and IoT in pharmacy automation enhances precision, inventory tracking, and patient-centric services.

Stringent regulations prompt adoption of automated systems to meet safety standards, ensuring accurate medication dispensation and record-keeping. Rising telehealth services drive demand for remote medication management, prompting adoption of automated systems for efficient remote pharmacy operations.

Customize The Report According To Your Needs:



Global Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Regional Profile



In North America , technological advancements and early adoption of pharmacy automation systems drive market dominance. Key players like BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) and Omnicell offer advanced robotics and software solutions, catering to the regions sophisticated healthcare settings.

Europe stands as a hub for innovation with companies like Swisslog Healthcare and ARxIUM leading in pharmacy automation technology. The region prioritizes stringent regulations and emphasis on patient safety, propelling the adoption of automated medication dispensing and inventory management systems. In the Asia Pacific , rapid technological integration augments the pharmacy automation market. Companies like Cerner Corporation and Health Robotics SRL focus on introducing advanced robotics and AI-driven solutions, catering to the region's growing healthcare infrastructure. The market's growth in the Asia Pacific is driven by increasing healthcare investments and the need for efficient medication management in expanding healthcare facilities.

Product Portfolio



Cerner Corporation pioneers innovative healthcare technology solutions, offering electronic health records (EHR) and clinical information systems. Their portfolio includes cutting-edge platforms and analytics, empowering healthcare institutions worldwide with advanced tools for efficient patient care and data-driven decision-making.

Emagine Corporation specializes in medical imaging solutions, delivering state-of-the-art radiology systems and diagnostic imaging technology. Their portfolio encompasses high-resolution imaging devices, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and imaging efficiency for healthcare providers globally. Health Robotics SRL leads in pharmacy automation, providing cutting-edge robotics and automation solutions for medication compounding. Their portfolio includes advanced systems ensuring precision and safety, optimizing medication management and workflow efficiency in healthcare settings.

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market: Key Segments

By Product Type



Medication Dispensing Systems

Packaging and Labelling Systems

Storage and Retrieval Systems

Automated Medication Compounding Systems Tabletop Tablet Counters

By End Use



Retail Pharmacy Hospital Pharmacy

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC MEA

Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing:



Browse More Reports by TMR:

Assisted Reproductive Technology Market - The global industry was valued at US$ 25.9 Bn in 2022. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 58.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sharps Containers Market - The industry was valued at US$ 701.1 Mn in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 1.0 Bn by the end of 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel : +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website:

Email: ...



Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube