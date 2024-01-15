UBIQUITY AND AITIL PARTNER TO REVOLUTIONIZE GENERATIVE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE INTEGRATION FOR SMES IN LATIN AMERICA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This landmark partnership combines Ubiquity's expertise in tailored AI solutions for SMEs with Aitil's comprehensive knowledge platform and services.

HOUSTON, USA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ubiquity , a leading provider of AI solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced a strategic partnership with Aitil , a leader in Latin America in Digital, Exponential, and Cultural Transformation Services. This alliance aims to expand Ubiquity's cutting-edge generative AI models and enterprise-grade AI infrastructure across key European and American markets over the next years, targeting sectors like banking, mining, and education.This landmark partnership combines Ubiquity's expertise in tailored AI solutions for SMEs with Aitil's comprehensive knowledge platform and services. The collaboration is set to democratize AI access for organizations of all sizes across Latin America, driving AI adoption among businesses seeking operational transformation and enhanced competitiveness.“We are thrilled to partner with Aitil during this pivotal growth phase for Ubiquity,” said Francisco Ortigosa, CEO of Ubiquity.“Aitil's dedication to ethical and responsible AI aligns with our mission of enabling businesses to utilize AI's full potential. This partnership will significantly bolster our expansion, allowing us to serve more SMEs across Europe and the Americas.”Ubiquity's operational footprint spans in USA, Mexico, Ecuador, Spain, the UK, and Norway, collaborating with companies in diverse sectors, including online marketing, knowledge management, e-commerce, health and more. The new agreement extends Ubiquity's reach to Peru, Colombia, Bolivia, and Venezuela.As part of Ubiquity's goal to enable SMEs to harness artificial intelligence , Ubiquity offers two flagship models to support the partnership:1.AI-Powered Virtual Assistant: Tailored to enhance the capabilities of sales teams, this advanced assistant aids in marketing, customer service, and lead generation. It offers personalized recommendations and data-driven insights, setting a new standard for sales efficiency and effectiveness.2.AI Writing CoPilot: Addressing the needs of specialized technical and business content creation, the AI Writing CoPilot stands as a game-changer. It assists in composing drafts, editing documents, rewriting content, and suggesting topics. This tool is especially beneficial for SMEs looking to amplify their content creation efforts across various departments including marketing, sales, support, and technical areas.These models are uniquely trained with clients' proprietary data, which is continuously updated to ensure relevance and accuracy.“We are excited to have a trailblazer like Ubiquity leverage Aitil for their international growth,” said Ana Sophia Ismodes, General Manager of Aitil.“This partnership aligns with our vision of making enterprise-grade AI accessible, transforming business processes.”About UbiquityUbiquity is a company based in Houston specializing in generative AI services for SMEs, offering tools like AI assistants, co-pilots, workflow automation, and training in AI prompt techniques. They focus on enhancing business potential through AI-driven process optimization, discovering new growth avenues, and exploring innovative service and product propositions using AI technology.For more information, visit: UbiquitytechUbiquity Email: ...About AitilAITIL, founded in 2004, specializes in Consultancy and Training Services focused on Digital, Exponential, and Cultural Transformation. In 2022, they launched a Drones Division with expert pilots certified in Drone Management and Flight. The company has satisfied clients across 12 countries, benefiting from significant operational improvements through their services. AITIL's professionals are skilled in Strategic Management, Business Process Improvement with technology, Cultural Transformation, Digital and Technological Skills Development, RPAS (Drones) Implementation for Operational Efficiency and Safety, and adheres to ITIL, COBIT frameworks, and ISO standards like ISO 20000, ISO 27000, and ISO 22301.

