Verastel SPARK: Pioneering Zero Trust Cybersecurity For A Safer Digital Future

SUWANEE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / --Eficens Systems Inc , headquartered in the USA, announces a groundbreaking cybersecurity / zero trust product in its pursuit of accelerating safer digital future for its customers worldwide. As a global IT services and consulting company with a significant presence in the USA, Canada, Europe, Dubai, and India, Eficens Systems has further solidified its position as an innovative and trusted technology partner with launch of its cyber resiliency suite of products.Our Mission: Eficens Systems is on a mission to accelerate technological innovations for our customers, enabling them to attain tangible and sustainable business outcomes. Our commitment to enhanced customer centricity, combined with our technological expertise, expansive product and services portfolio, thriving digital ecosystem partnerships, and flawless execution has earned us the trust of many businesses globally.We are proud to announce that Verastel , an Eficens company, is launching its flagship product, SPARK (Security Profiling, Assessment & Remediation Kit), a revolutionary leap in cybersecurity. SPARK is engineered to bolster enterprise defenses, reducing the risk of breaches stemming from network and security configuration-related errors. It not only fortifies security but also enhances compliance with industry standards.Key Features of SPARK:●InteliScoreTM System: Synthesizes diverse benchmarks simultaneously.●Score-Based Vulnerability Scanning: A pioneering approach that prioritizes and mitigates risks effectively.●DeltaTracerTM: Provides real-time monitoring of system configurations.●Granular Analysis: Offers insights from multiple perspectives, including interfaces and policy levels.●OEM-Agnostic Compatibility: Ideal for heterogeneous environments, including on-premises, cloud, and hybrid setups.●Automation and Expert Services: Accelerates vulnerability detection and remediation.Eficens Systems is proud to integrate Verastel SPARK SecOps capabilities with its DiscoverCloud managed services offerings, creating a comprehensive suite spanning FinOps, DevOps services, and SecOps. This synergy enables a robust zero trust cybersecurity framework across multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments.Sanjeev Kumar, CEO of Eficens Systems, emphasizes his commitment to innovation in zero trust cloud security, saying, "We are living in interesting times where persistent cyber threats are existential risk for our customers. Trust, transparency and privacy are non-negotiable for safer digital future across societies, industries and geographies. Our continued investments in innovative and responsible products and accelerators, including Verastel SPARK and DiscoverCloud, exemplify our commitment to delivering best value for investments while affording the intrinsic trust for our customers and exceeding regulatory and compliance obligations."With Verastel SPARK, Eficens Systems sets a new standard for cybersecurity, ushering in a safer digital future for businesses worldwide.About Eficens Systems:Eficens Systems is a global IT services and consulting company headquartered in the USA. With a significant international presence, we specialize in empowering businesses to harness the potential of Information Technology as a strategic asset, guided by our unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and technological expertise.

