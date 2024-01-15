Qmetrics Serves As Validator For The 7Th Cohort Of NCQA's Data Aggregator Validation (DAV) Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DAV Participant Represented States

Cohort 7 begins on January 16, 2024. Thirty-four organizations across the country have completed the DAV Program since its launch in Summer 2021.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Data Aggregator Validation Program, a collaboration between the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and QMetrics, has initiated Cohort 7. This cohort comprises participants from different states nationwide, featuring a varied mix of new and returning organizations. Those who attain validated status in Cohort 7 can contribute their data as standard supplemental information for HEDIS reporting. It's important to note that organizations must undergo periodic re-validation to uphold the integrity of processes and data.“NCQA is delighted to announce the commencement of the sixth cohort of its Data Aggregator Validation program. The collective effort from the organizations involved has enabled the construction of a more reliable, uniform, and open set of clinical data streams to be utilized for HEDIS and other programs,” said Wendy Talbot, NCQA AVP Measure Collection and Audit.The primary objectives of the Data Aggregator Validation Program are to enhance interoperability in quality reporting and reduce the manual data collection burden on providers. The continuous evolution of the DAV Program introduced the use of FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resource) and a new standard for the Provider Portal during the prior cohort. As a result of these advancements, health plans now have increased access to dependable standard HEDIS supplemental data, and providers can expect a reduced administrative workload.Since its inception, the Data Aggregator Validation program has conducted 73 validations, encompassing 34 organizations in 20 states and impacting millions of lives across the vast majority of the United States. Additionally, QMetrics has validated over 20,100 data sources.QMetrics has served as Validator since the Data Aggregator Validation Program's inception. Cohorts 7 and 8 align with the HEDIS supplemental data deadline for Measurement Year 2024 reporting. Contact NCQA to receive additional information about the Data Aggregator Validation Program and to apply.Since the program's pilot phase, QMetrics has collaborated closely with NCQA to develop and solidify the program protocols, standards, and primary source verification (PSV) methodology to review and evaluate all primary data sources used in data outputs. As a result, DAV is the first program in the country to validate data streams shared between Electronic Health Records (EHRs), data aggregators, and third-party recipients (e.g., health plans).Suzan Mora Dalen, the CEO and founder of QMetrics, highlighted that the Data Aggregator Validation program experiences substantial interest and notable growth with each successive group of participants. Participants fully comprehend the significance of their contributions to advancing healthcare outcomes, ensuring precise data exchange, and fostering interoperability. They grasp the pivotal role of data quality in influencing individual health and the broader healthcare system.Furthermore, participants have openly acknowledged the Data Aggregator Validation program as a critical driver of internal process improvement, with each team member now dedicating their focus to enhancing data quality. As the program progresses, it demonstrates adaptability and evolution based on newfound insights and challenges encountered in data exchange. Each participating organization has invested significant time and resources in completing the program, showcasing an unwavering dedication to continuously enhancing data quality.HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).About QMetricsQMetrics is an audit and consultancy firm founded in 2006 by HEDIS® auditor Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, CHCA, and is co-led with Chief Health Economist Jim Dalen, MA. The organization brings extensive experience in health care and focuses on consulting in the areas of Data Aggregator Validation & Audits, Timely Access Surveys, Value-Based Reporting and Quality Measurement, Regulatory and Compliance, Advanced Data Analytics, and Health Equity Accreditation. More information can be obtained at or by emailing ....

Suzan Mora Dalen, MPA, CHCA

QMetrics, Inc.

+1 888.388.9111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram