Stocks In Play


1/15/2024 10:10:46 AM

    Stocks in Play

    1/15/2024 - 9:51 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc. : Has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Orford Mining Corporation by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The acquisition will consolidate Alamos' existing ownership of Orford shares through which the Company will add the highly prospective Qiqavik Gold Project, located in Quebec. Alamos will also be acquiring interests in several exploration stage critical mineral and gold projects in Quebec, including West Raglan, the Joutel Properties, and Nunavik Lithium. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $17.25.





