(MENAFN- Baystreet) Orford Mining Corporation

1/15/2024 9:32 AM EST

VERSES AI Inc.1/12/2024 12:29 PM ESTAwale Resources1/12/2024 12:15 PM ESTOrecap Invest Corp.1/12/2024 11:58 AM ESTCielo Waste Solutions Corp.1/12/2024 10:35 AM ESTHigh Tide Inc.1/12/2024 10:14 AM ESTHeliostar Metals Ltd.1/12/2024 10:10 AM ESTMolson Coors Beverage Company1/12/2024 10:06 AM ESTCanada Nickel Company Inc.1/12/2024 9:49 AM ESTGolden Arrow Resources Corporation1/12/2024 9:44 AM EST Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Monday, January 15, 2024

Stocks in Play

1/15/2024 - 9:51 AM EST - Alamos Gold Inc. : Has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Alamos will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Orford Mining Corporation by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. The acquisition will consolidate Alamos' existing ownership of Orford shares through which the Company will add the highly prospective Qiqavik Gold Project, located in Quebec. Alamos will also be acquiring interests in several exploration stage critical mineral and gold projects in Quebec, including West Raglan, the Joutel Properties, and Nunavik Lithium. Alamos Gold Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $17.25.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks