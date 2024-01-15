Kuwait Ready To Host Gulf Cup At Year End - Football Body

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait is well prepared to host the 26th edition of the Gulf Cup in December of this year, the country's football body said on Monday, hailing the event as a gathering of Gulf Arab nations.

In response to rumors circulating on social media over Kuwait's intention to step down as the host of the year-end tournament, the local football federation emphasized that the country is "capable and prepared" to organize an event of such magnitude.

News sources should generally be trusted in their efforts to provide readers with "accurate" information, it said in a statement. (end)

