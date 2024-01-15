Something More Introduces Game-Changing Dating Prep Program For Men

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) Revolutionary Service Aims to Catalyze Men's Love Lives, Providing Professional Image Consulting and Coaching for an Impressive First Date

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2024 / Austin's leading matchmaker, Something More , helmed by CEO Julia McCurley, has rolled out an innovative service - The Dating Prep Program for Men. This service enables men to make a lasting first impression by offering a blend of date coaching and image consulting. The Dating Prep Program is a comprehensive 10-hour initiative architected to improve all facets of a man's dating life, focusing particularly on in-person interactions.

With the digital age and its conventional bios taking a backseat, the program shines a spotlight on the importance of personal charisma and an exciting real-life persona. The ultimate goal is to enhance male clients' attractiveness and confidence, guiding them to establish and manage real relationships with the women they aspire for.

Divided into two sections, the Dating Prep Program entails five hours of strategic Personalized Date Coaching Sessions, topics covering conversation catalysts, friend zone evasion, first impression and charisma building, attraction creation, and a Mock Date with our expert female date coach. An extensive four-hour comprehensive image/wardrobe analysis follows this, assessing body type, effective colors to wear, outfit suggestions, date outfits, and grooming recommendations curated personally by Cris Coleman, the owner of Dolce Salon in Austin TX.

This robust program culminates in a 1-hour wrap-up consultation with CEO/Certified Matchmaker Julia McCurley. She reviews progress, discusses personalized dating strategies, and ensures a concrete action plan for the client's dating journey. This specialized program offered in Austin warrants an investment of $4,995.00.

Crafted with precision and expertise, Something More's Dating Prep Program is more than just a mere dating guide. It navigates through the intricate facets of dating and relationships, equipping men with essential dating skills while also emphasizing non-verbal communication, such as body language. For those seeking to redefine their dating experience, it acts as a powerful catalyst.

For more information about Something More 's matchmaking services and the Dating Prep Program, please reach out to [email protected] or call 512-810-8803.

CEO and Certified Matchmaker Julia McCurley has been in the offline matchmaking business for over a decade. "We take our client relationships very seriously because their emotional love life is serious business to them - and to us," says McCurley.

