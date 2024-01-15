Azerbaijani Companies Attend 47Th Baghdad International Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
Azerbaijani companies are showcasing their products at the 47th
International Baghdad Fair held in Iraq, Azernews reports.
Organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency
(AZPROMO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the
country's stand Made in Azerbaijan displays Azerbaijani tea,
vegetable oils, confectionery, sausage and sausage products,
pomegranate juice, lemonade and mineral water, canned goods and
other products.
The stand representing Small and Medium Business Development
Agency (KOBIA) and AZPROMO, features the support and services
provided to entrepreneurs, as well as the favorable business and
investment environment created in the country.
It should be mentioned that the government institute responsible
for exhibitions and commercial services of the Ministry of Trade of
Iraq is organizing the 47th Session of Baghdad Fair 2024, which
will take place in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad. Companies working
in sectors such as electricity, healthcare and medical equipment,
telecommunications and ICT, agriculture, food industry, clothing,
fashion, furniture, banking and insurance, tourism, and advertising
will participate.
The events section of BA's official website is the main platform
where businessmen can be the first to get information about planned
international exhibitions, conferences, business meetings, and
other events as well as submit a participation application.
