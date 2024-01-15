Azerbaijani Companies Attend 47Th Baghdad International Fair

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani companies are showcasing their products at the 47th International Baghdad Fair held in Iraq, Azernews reports.

Organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) with the support of the Ministry of Economy, the country's stand Made in Azerbaijan displays Azerbaijani tea, vegetable oils, confectionery, sausage and sausage products, pomegranate juice, lemonade and mineral water, canned goods and other products.

The stand representing Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBIA) and AZPROMO, features the support and services provided to entrepreneurs, as well as the favorable business and investment environment created in the country.

It should be mentioned that the government institute responsible for exhibitions and commercial services of the Ministry of Trade of Iraq is organizing the 47th Session of Baghdad Fair 2024, which will take place in the capital of Iraq, Baghdad. Companies working in sectors such as electricity, healthcare and medical equipment, telecommunications and ICT, agriculture, food industry, clothing, fashion, furniture, banking and insurance, tourism, and advertising will participate.

