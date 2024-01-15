War In Ukraine Set To Dominate Davos Forum - Duda

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war in Ukraine will be one of the main topics at the World Economic Forum in Davos (Switzerland).

Polish President Andrzej Duda said this in a statement to the media after a meeting in the presidential palace with the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"I think that, like last year, the Ukraine case will dominate. This is one of the most important topics today: that the war ends with Ukraine's victory," Duda emphasized.

He added that the victory will imply the implementation of the peace plan put forward by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which provides for Ukraine regaining all territories now occupied by Russia and the restoring its sovereignty within internationally recognized borders.

Duda said that negotiations on the Peace Formula were held in Davos at the level of national security and foreign policy advisors, in which the head of the International Policy Bureau under the Polish President, Mieszko Pawłak, took part. Duda noted that more and more countries are taking part in these meetings, which sends a "good signal". He emphasized that 17 more countries have joined the initiative, where the search for a solution to the challenging situation in Ukraine is underway.

Duda also informed that during his visit to Davos he will hold a number of meetings within the Ukraine House. He will take part in the exhibition dedicated to civilian victims of Russian crimes in Ukraine.

"I will take part in the opening of the exhibition so that as many forum participants as possible visit it, because it is important to be aware of the drama unfolding in Ukraine," the Polish leader emphasized.

Duda will be in Davos January 16-18. On the evening of January 16, he will take part in the opening of the exhibition highlighting Russian war crimes in Ukraine, and on the morning of January 18, he will attend a Ukrainian breakfast.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine kicked off a working visit to the Swiss Confederation on January 15, where he will meet with the heads of both houses of parliament, party leaders, and President of Switzerland, participate in the World Economic Forum, and hold a number of bilateral meetings.