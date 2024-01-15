Ukraine Destroys Russia's Osa, Grad, Two Murom-M Systems In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit Russia's Osa air defense system, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, and two Murom-M surveillance systems.

That's according to Operational Command South , Ukrinform reports.

"In the area of responsibility of Defense Forces South, counter-battery and drone combat action is underway. The enemy does not stop trying to dislodge our units from their positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro. Over the past day, the enemy has launched six unsuccessful assaults. Having suffered losses, they retreated to their positions," the statement reads.

As noted by the press service of Defense Forces South, the Ukrainian units are working to further expand their bridgehead and firmly hold the existing positions, inflicting significant losses in Russian manpower and military equipment.

The invaders pursue active aerial reconnaissance missions, launch massive artillery strikes, and employ various types of kamikaze drones.

"The defense forces will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy deployment sites, firing positions, and rear areas. Over the past day, we received confirmation that on the eastern bank the enemy death toll amounted to 21. An Osa air defense system was destroyed, as was a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a main battle tank, seven artillery systems, and two Murom-M video surveillance systems,” the report reads.

An e-warfare radar system, an e-warfare antenna, two Merlin reconnaissance drones, an UAV control station, four armored fighting vehicles, three cutters, an observation point, and a field supply base were destroyed as well.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, 86 combat clashes took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and the Russian invasion force in the past day.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 70 enemy assaults in various sectors of the front line.