Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director Of RR. Kabel, Felicitated At Hurun India Most Respected Entrepreneurs Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 15, 2024: Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, Managing Director of RR Kabel, a leading brand in the Indian consumer electronics and wire & cable manufacturing industry, has been honoured with the 2023 Global Entrepreneur of the Year at the Hurun India Most Respected Entrepreneurs Awards ceremony, held in Mumbai on January 11th.



Mr. Kabra' s visionary leadership has been instrumental in RR Kabel Ltd.'s immense success in the consumer electronics and wires & cables space. His innovative strategies, and unwavering commitment to excellence, have played a key role in cementing the company's standing as a prominent industry player.



Commenting on the accolade, Mrs. Kirti Kabra (Director at RR Kabel Limited) said, "We are all immensely proud of Mr. Shreegopal Kabra' s three-decade long journey of excellence at RR Kabel. His stewardship has been vital to the growth and success of the company, and this prestigious honour from Hurun India is testament to his incredible dedication and vision."



The Hurun India Most Respected Entrepreneurs Awards celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact within their respective industries. The awards aim to recognize leaders for significant contributions across the five core pillars of Impact & Sustainability, Lifestyle, Value, Art, and Wealth.



The awards ceremony took place at St. Regis, Lower Parel in Mumbai, with Mr. Shreegopal Kabra felicitated alongside a number of distinguished entrepreneurs across sectors.



About Hurun:



Hurun Report is a top luxury publishing, events, and research group that is known for its very comprehensive evaluation and listing of rich people worldwide. It is originally based in London, UK but has headquarters in many countries including India.



About RR Kabel:



RR Kabel Limited offers the one of the widest range of wires and cables for various residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure purposes and FMEG products. Spread across multiple business verticals, including wires and cables, the company continues to endeavour to create quality products using the latest advances in wire design and engineering. The wires and cables are also compliant with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemical Substances) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) directives. The brand has also conducted extensive research and development to ensure its products adhere to global guidelines and standards.

