               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

German Farmers Hold Giant Protest Over Gov't Tax Plans


1/15/2024 10:05:02 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Some 10,000 farmers from across Germany convened in the country's capital Berlin on Monday for a massive protest aiming to pressure the government into shelving plans of imposing further taxes on them.
According to police estimates, 3,000 tractors and 2,000 trucks are expected to roam around Berlin's streets in a move marking the focal point of a week-long protest against the German government.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz has somewhat acquiesced to the farmers' demands, agreeing to gradually scrap an agricultural diesel subsidy, while promising to "take the famer's arguments to heart." (end)
anj



MENAFN15012024000071011013ID1107722492

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search