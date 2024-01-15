German Farmers Hold Giant Protest Over Gov't Tax Plans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Some 10,000 farmers from across Germany convened in the country's capital Berlin on Monday for a massive protest aiming to pressure the government into shelving plans of imposing further taxes on them.

According to police estimates, 3,000 tractors and 2,000 trucks are expected to roam around Berlin's streets in a move marking the focal point of a week-long protest against the German government.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has somewhat acquiesced to the farmers' demands, agreeing to gradually scrap an agricultural diesel subsidy, while promising to "take the famer's arguments to heart." (end)











