Pareen Shah Of Bioveritas To Present At Sustainable Foods Summit North America 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pareen Shah, CCO of BioVeritas

CCO of revolutionary bio-based ingredients company to discuss a new horizon for upcycled ingredients through directed fermentation

BRYAN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BioVeritas , LLC, a bio-based ingredients company pioneering a proprietary upcycling process, today announced that Pareen Shah, chief commercial officer, will present at Sustainable Foods Summit North America 2024 on January 24, 2024 in San Francisco. Mr. Shah will speak at the session entitled“Innovations in Upcycled Ingredients” at 2:50PM PST at The City Club of San Francisco. During his presentation, Mr. Shah will discuss how the transformative power of fermentation can unlock a new horizon for upcycled ingredients. BioVeritas will also be available to discuss the innovative BioVeritas ProcessTM, which upcycles waste into valuable ingredients, at their booth during the summit.The following day, January 25 at 10:15AM PST, Mr. Shah will join other experts in a panel discussion dedicated to“Encouraging Nature Positive Techniques.”“BioVeritas is a proud sponsor of Sustainable Foods Summit and strong proponent of bringing sustainability to our food supply,” stated Mr. Shah.“We have developed a leading platform to create true 'drop-in replacements' for petrochemical-derived ingredients. Through the fermentation-based BioVeritas ProcessTM, we upcycle excess biomass and produce high-quality ingredients with no trade-offs, forging a path to making upcycling mainstream.”BioVeritas is currently shipping samples for qualification at manufacturer plants. For more information on BioVeritas' solutions and service details, visitBioVeritas, LLC, is a portfolio company of Ara Partners, a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments.###About BioVeritas, LLCBioVeritas, LLC, headquartered in Bryan, Texas, is a bio-based ingredients company that is commercializing a proprietary upcycling process. BioVeritas products have industry-leading efficacy and quality intended for innovative companies seeking natural solutions for food preservation, human and animal health, and industrial materials.For more information on BioVeritas products, please visit .About Ara PartnersAra Partners is a private equity firm specializing in industrial decarbonization investments. Ara Partners invests in the industrial & manufacturing, chemicals & materials, energy efficiency & green fuels and food & agriculture sectors, seeking to build businesses that provide significant decarbonization impact. It operates from offices in Boston, Houston and Dublin. As of June 30, 2023, Ara Partners had approximately $4.4 billion of assets under management.For more information on Ara Partners, please visit .

Nicolia Wiles

Prime TechPR, LLC

+1 5126987373

email us here