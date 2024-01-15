HPS Announces Webinar: How To Sustainably Improve Your Process Productivity, Capacity, And Bottom-Line Performance.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HPS Announces Webinar Aimed at Companies that Process Liquids: "How to Sustainably Improve Your Process Productivity, Capacity, and Bottom-Line Performance".

NOTTINGHAM, NOTTINGHAMSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading experts in process and hygienic (pigging ) technology has announced an upcoming webinar scheduled for February 28th, 2023, at 2:00 pm GMT.

Titled“How to Sustainably Improve Your Process Productivity, Capacity, and Bottom-Line Performance”, this exclusive event is tailored for manufacturers in food and beverage, personal care, homecare, chemicals, paint, and other liquid processing sectors.

Attendees can expect invaluable insights into optimising operational efficiency and driving capacity and profitability enhancements using advanced liquid product recovery (pigging) technology.

Key features of the webinar include:

Identification of Critical Leaks: Explore four hidden areas that may be silently costing your business in terms of product wastage, time inefficiencies, and financial losses.

Practical Solutions: Delve into practical examples and proven strategies for addressing these leaks head-on.

Advanced Product Recovery (Pigging) Technology: Discover how pigging can improve your processes. Learn how it optimises processes, increases productivity, and makes your bottom line healthier.

Interactive Q&A Session: Engage in a dynamic Q&A session to gain deeper insights into the discussed areas.

The 60-minute webinar will be hosted by HPS Director Peter Elgar. With extensive expertise in process pigging, Peter will provide best practices for integrating modern, high-tech pigging systems into new or existing pipelines to maximise line efficiencies.

Real-world customer results will be shared demonstrating the rapid ROI possible through optimised cleaning, changeovers, waste reduction and more.

Peter Elgar, Director at HPS commented,

“We are excited to share insights and practical knowledge about how pigging technology can revolutionise processes and significantly impact productivity and the bottom line."

“This webinar will highlight the substantial benefits and tangible results that pigging solutions offer in various liquid product industries”.

What is HPS Advanced Pigging Technology?

HPS Advanced Pigging Technology is used throughout the world by companies that process liquids, especially those in hygienic (sanitary) environments.

Pigging works by propelling a specialist projectile (the 'pig') through a pipeline. The pig has a diameter slightly larger than the pipe's internal diameter, so it recovers practically all the residual liquid product left after a product transfer. The reclaimed product can then continue to be processed or sold, rather than being flushed to waste.

Fully automated pigging systems offer a multitude of advantages, ranging from increased yields and reduced water and chemical consumption to decreased waste treatment expenses, streamlined product changeovers, and minimised contamination risks.

In addition, HPS solutions provide process plants with a highly compelling return on investment along with impactful sustainability benefits.

Peter concludes,

"We believe that identifying and rectifying hidden inefficiencies is crucial for any organisation striving for excellence. This webinar is designed to empower participants with practical knowledge and tools to improve their liquid processing operations”.

Find Out More

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions improve the efficiency, profits, and environmental credentials of just about any business that processes liquids.

Specialising in advanced product-recovery (pigging) systems and liquid distribution and transfer solutions, HPS serves a diverse range of processing industries.

Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, HPS operates with a global reach, with offices in the United States and Australia, and an extensive partner distribution network.

To learn more about HPS Product Recovery Solutions, please visit the official website at .

