Baiba Ripa Launches Ecommerce Store For Minimal Knitwear Brand That's Committed To Sustainable Fashion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Garments embody the essence of the Baltic, offering a sense of ultimate comfort

RIGA, LATVIA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Baiba Ripa, which has been producing sustainable fashions with its minimal knitwear brand since 2008, today announced the launch of the company's eCommerce store, baibaripa . The store offers a broad selection of knitwear garments, each embodying the brand's signature essence of the Baltic and offering a sense of ultimate comfort.For Baiba Ripa, the brand is about more than just clothing. As she put it,“A knit garment is intrinsically architectural, because, like a house, it provides a sense of security. But unlike a house, one takes the garment along, one moves both within and with it. And so, in order for your movable house, your cocoon, to be optimal, it's very important to understand your needs as well as your environment.”The designs are inspired by minimalism.“There is something remarkable about things that are not overdone, things that are absolutely in the right place at the right time,” she added.“However, to me minimalism isn't just oversimplification. I believe that every garment deserves its own little“twist.”Ripa is bringing this sensibility and commitment to sustainability to the new eCommerce store. The site offers a broad assortment of knitwear, including cardigans, jumpers, dresses, pullovers, tops, and more. Items are available in Alpaca, Cashmere, Silk, Wool, and other fabrics such as Linen and Merino Wool. The company's apparel is presented on the site in four categories: First Layer, which are“primal pieces for every occasion,” Sculptural Software, which includes clothing made from“soft, ample yarns wrapped in a cozy cocoon,” Second Skin, which offers customers a“weightless cloud of a garment,” and Ambiguously Symbolic, which are“sensual pieces made out of the finest silk.”This approach is working well for the brand. As Ripa said,“I have often seen a client put on a garment that they then simply do not want to take off. There's so much more than just the superficial qualities of things, and that's why I always invite people to touch, feel, and try on.”The brand's efforts to deliver sustainable fashion include making clothing that is durable and made from natural materials. The company also supports local communities and craftspeople.Baiba Ripa sources its fashions from knitting artists in Latvia and Nepal. Most of their suppliers work by hand, others with machines. The yarns come from as far away as Peru and Japan. The store ships worldwide.For more information, visitEND# # #

Media Relations

PR Services

email us here