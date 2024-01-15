Revolugroup And Myfulltrip Forge Groundbreaking Partnership To Transform Payment Solutions And Elevate Customer Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver (Canada) and Santa Cruz de Tenerife (Spain), Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluPAY EP S.L. (“RevoluPAY”), a wholly owned subsidiary of RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), (Frankfurt: IJA2 ), (Munich: A2PU92 ), and MyFullTrip SA ("MyFullTrip ") a subsidiary of Vesilen Investment SL (“Vesilen”), are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-arms length technology sharing and license transfer Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that signifies a revolutionary step towards integrating an improved payment solution with loyalty program technology and personalised travel experiences, thereby redefining the customer experience.



Under the terms of this non-binding MOU, RevoluPAY, MyFullTrip aim to combine their technological proficiencies to offer a comprehensive range of products and payment services. MyFullTrip's loyalty tools for managing subsidy policies, their expertise in the tourism sector and their comprehensive marketplace will be critical elements in this collaboration. This MOU serves as a framework for future agreements and facilitates cooperation, fostering a relationship founded on mutual understanding and respect.

Bernard Lonis, Chairman of RevoluGROUP and Vesilen , expressed his enthusiasm stating, "This agreement will revolutionise the customer experience through a collaboration that honours the distinct characteristics of each participant. Our partnership with MyFullTrip unifies the merchant and customer with a unique buying experience combined with a loyalty platform which will be supported by the strong financial systems of RevoluPAY. This transformative alliance focuses on both mutual growth and ethical and fair growth."

Proposed Innovative Solutions through the MyFullTrip Partnership

RevoluGROUP is also excited to unveil a suite of groundbreaking solutions proposed through this collaborative agreement; these solutions are proposed to include:



RevoluLOYALTY: A customer loyalty program designed to reward regular users of RevoluGROUP's suite of services with exclusive benefits and discounts. Using a points-based system, users accrue points every time they use any RevoluGROUP service, such as RevoluPAY, RevoluSEND, RevoluCHARGE, RevoluUTILITY, or RevoluFIN. Accumulated points can be redeemed for various rewards, including service discounts, cash back, or exclusive merchandise.

RevoluPASS: RevoluPASS provides a package of tourist experiences, enabling visitors to explore their destination, take advantage of its most attractive places, museums, and theme parks, and enjoy additional tourist activities. It offers privileged or free access for a certain period, fostering a modern and welcoming image for the city and encouraging increased tourism and consumption. Under the terms of the MOU, this would include destinations offered through ADELYA's existing "City Pass" platform.

RevoluBONUS: A tool designed for public administrations, enabling them to digitally apply subsidies and aid directly to their population. It provides complete traceability and analysis of all data, transactions, and execution of budgets such as consumption vouchers to retail trade, cultural or social vouchers. RevoluMARKET : A proposed comprehensive Marketplace that enables all retailers with a RevoluPAY merchant account to set up an online store. It allows them to sell their inventory worldwide by integrating payment and shipping systems on the same platform. These initiatives showcase RevoluGROUP's commitment to providing value-added services to its users and partners.

Gavin McMillan, CEO of RevoluGROUP, said, "The proposed solutions will allow us to bring to market a unique loyalty tool designed to enhance our VIP travel platform, add additional benefits to our loyal RevoluPAY clients and white-label partners, as well bring further value to new retail commerce, wholesalers, shopping centres, associations, companies, and organisations."

Non-Arms Length Disclosure

Please note that Bernard Lonis serves dual roles as Chairman of RevoluGROUP and Vesilon Investments, constituting a non-arms-length relationship. All transactions and agreements involving these two entities are conducted with this relationship fully disclosed and considered. This ensures transparency, fair dealing, and all agreements shall be written to meet all applicable laws and regulations.

About MyFullTrip

MyFullTrip is a trailblazing travel platform that is transforming how people discover the world and engage with local businesses. Our innovative technology platform specialises in creating personalised experiences, providing various merchant-based voucher solutions. We offer:



Direct connections between customers and local merchants

Cashback Rewards for shopping and dining at local businesses Empowerment of local economies and support for community growth



MyFullTrip also offers cutting-edge services to public bodies like local and municipal governments and business associations. We provide a sophisticated digital dashboard and a rule-based administrative system to facilitate the distribution of various subsidies. Our services have reached great heights, with over 500,000 vouchers issued, equating to approximately 15 million euros in value.

MyFullTrip has also signed an MOU with the Spanish Confederation of Historic Centers (COCAHI ). This partnership proposes to extend the MyFullTrip list of destinations, volume of vouchers and total value of vouchers - to include the 60 cities represented by COCAHI across Spain. COCAHI, a prestigious association dedicated to promoting the development of trade, hospitality, and independent services in Spain, brings to the table a vast network of resources and contacts.

For more information

MyFullTrip Website

Contact: ...

About RevoluPAY®

The Company's flagship Neobanking technology is RevoluPAY ®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Conceived entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector-specific technology of which the resulting source code is the Company's intellectual property. RevoluPAY's built-in features include Remittance Payments, Forex, Retail and Hospitality payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, Leisure payments, Travel Payments, etc. RevoluPAY is aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar Open Banking sector and + $630 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY EP S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY is a licensed United States MSB , Canadian FINTRAC , and European PSD2 payment institution 6900 under E.U. Directive 2015/2366 with EU Passporting . RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls five wholly owned subsidiaries on four continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional, publicly traded Canadian Company deploying advanced technologies in; Banking, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Cross-Border Forex Payments, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO), visit the Company's website at .

RevoluGROUP Canada, Inc.

"Gavin McMillan"

______________________

Gavin McMillan

CEO and Director

For further information, contact:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.

Telephone: (604) 332 5355

Email: ...

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although Management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if Management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at for further information.