Global Centrifugal Blowers Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Centrifugal Blowers estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The report categorizes Centrifugal Blowers based on blade design, pressure generation capacity, single-stage and multi-stage configurations, and blade curvature. It explains how Centrifugal Blowers work and highlights their key advantages. High Pressure, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medium Pressure segment is estimated at 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The report focuses on Centrifugal Blowers, providing insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial. The impact of COVID-19 on the Blowers market is discussed, emphasizing how the pandemic has affected this industry. An introduction to Centrifugal Blowers is provided, outlining their significance in various applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $753 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
Market outlook and key indicators determining future growth are discussed, offering insights into the prospects of the Centrifugal Blowers market. Geographic market analysis is included to understand regional dynamics.
The Centrifugal Blowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$753 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$714.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Growing Focus on Increasing Renewal Energy Capacity to Drive Demand Projected Net Capacity Additions of Renewable Energy (In GW) for the Period 2019 to 2024 World Energy Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2020, 2030 and 2040 Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2020 Rising Environmental Concerns and Stringent Environmental Regulations Drive Blower Installations Metal Processing Industries Present Volatile Opportunities Steel Industry: Major Consumer of Centrifugal Blowers World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume Output in Million Metric Tons Crushing Impact of COVID-19 on Steel Sector Diminishes Demand for Centrifugal Blowers Positive Post Pandemic Prospects for Steel Industry to Revive Demand Global Annual Consumption of Steel in Million Metric Tons for Years 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026 China to Play Major Role in Post Pandemic Recovery in World Steel Sector Pulp & Paper Industry Experiences Wild Ride amid COVID-19 Pandemic Global Production Capacity of Paper and Paperboard in Million Metric Tons: 2019-2025 Growth in the Food Processing Industry Benefits Demand for Centrifugal Blowers Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022E Centrifugal Blowers: Highly Relevant in Coal-Fired Power Stations Global Coal Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2005-2025 Recovery in Cement Industry to Spur Near-term Growth Regional Variances in Cement Demand Global Cement Production in MT: 2010, 2015, 2020 and 2025 Slowdown in Mining Sector Impacts Demand for Centrifugal Blowers Chemical Industry Opens New Growth Opportunities Breakdown of the World Chemicals Industry (in %) by Sector: 2020 Cost Pressures and Environmental Concerns Sustain Demand for Fans and Blowers in the Petrochemical Industry Anticipated Robust Post Pandemic Revival in Power Sector to Augment Market Prospects Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America, and North America over the Period 2010-2030 Food & Beverages Sector Emerges as Niche End-Use Market Review of Impact of COVID-19 on Food & Beverages Sector Innovations & Advancements to Spur Market Growth Recent Technological Advances in Blower Technology Blower Advancements for the Wastewater Treatment Industry Oil-Free Integrally Geared Centrifugal Blowers Set to Make Gains
Clean Planet Inc. Air Control Industries Ltd. Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corporation AirPro Fan and Blower Company Atlantic Blowers Canarm Limited Canada Blower Chicago Blower Corporation Cincinnati Fan AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions Airmake Cooling Systems Combined Fluid Products Company Aarco Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd. CLEANTEK Alloy Engineering Company
