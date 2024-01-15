IBN Announces Latest Episode Of The Gotstocks Podcast Featuring Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director Of Dealflow Events

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN , a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The GotStocks Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The GotStocks Podcast puts the small-cap sector in the limelight with in-depth interviews featuring executives responsible for guiding gems that could be on the cusp of huge moves. The latest episode features Charlie Napolitano, Managing Director of DealFlow Events , a premier conference organizer that has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics.

To begin the interview, Napolitano provided an introduction to DealFlow Events and its upcoming conference schedule.

“DealFlow focuses on events in the capital markets and we've been focused on that for 21 years with events taking place globally,” Napolitano said.“We're excited for this next event that we have coming up January 30th through February 1st, which is called The Microcap Conference , in Atlantic City.”

“Launching [a microcap-focused conference] is something we've been thinking about for quite a while. And we've always been looking for the right time and the right place to host it. And now personally, I go to Atlantic City 5-6 times a year. I'm a big poker guy and when I was down there, it just kind of felt like an untapped resource... As an event company, whose sole purpose is to bring people together into one space, we felt like in the Northeast, we could host something, bring value and bring people to what I think is a great place to have fun.”

Napolitano then discussed ways that attendees can make the most of their time at DealFlow conferences.

“I think the first thing that investors can do is take a look at the website or go into MeetMax and start scheduling meetings with companies... They can, right away, schedule time to sit with those people before their calendars fill... Other than just the one-on-one meetings, we have companies presenting as well, and I think that investors would find value from sitting down and hearing from these companies in that sort of setting... The companies that people can expect to have there range from market caps of $30 million to $500 million. We have a couple that are as high as $900 million, and we have some that are in the $10-12 million range, which we found were interesting and good growth opportunities.”

Join IBN's Jonathan Keim and The GotStocks Podcast's latest guest to learn more about the upcoming Microcap Conference, including highlights like the wild west after party and a poker tournament.

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics since 2003. The company has built a reputation as a thought-leader and trailblazer for its commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information, visit the company's website at

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

