AWM Announces Strategic Partnership With Intellify To Expand Unmanned Store Solutions In Singapore And Asia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AWM, a trailblazer in cutting-edge retail solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Intellify, Singapore's leading provider empowering retailers with AI solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step towards revolutionizing the retail landscape in Singapore with the introduction of smart, unmanned stores. As Singapore's pioneer in the field, Intellify curates a wide range of cutting-edge technologies globally to bring unparalleled innovation to retailers.

One of the key elements of this partnership is the exclusive reseller agreement wherein Intellify becomes the sole reseller for all AWM products in Singapore, ensuring that retailers in the region have access to the latest advancements in AI-driven retail solutions.

AWM's flagship technology, AWM FrictionlessTM, is one of Intellify's key offerings. The solution leverages cameras with AI and computer vision, combined with proprietary IoT sensors, to create smart, unstaffed environments. The result is a frictionless shopping experience that prioritizes efficiency and convenience.

“We are excited about our partnership with Intellify to bring AWM FrictionlessTM to Singapore and beyond. Together, we are reshaping the retail landscape by combining AWM's technology expertise with Intellify's dedication to delivering retail AI solutions.” said Kevin Howard, CEO at AWM.

“At Intellify, we believe that data and technology are key tools in retail to empower both businesses and professionals. Our partnership with AWM, centered around AWM FrictionlessTM, is a vital stride in creating an attractive and rewarding environment, aligning company goals with individual aspirations in the retail sector,” said Alex Ng, CEO at Intellify.

By working in tandem, AWM and Intellify enable retailers to provide their customers with an autonomous shopping experience while deriving valuable analytics and insights for making informed business decisions. This strategic partnership signifies a commitment to driving innovation in the retail sector and transforming the way consumers experience convenience.

About AWM:

Adroit Worldwide Media, Inc. (AWM) is a global leader in Computer Vision and Artificial Intelligence, providing end-to-end business automation and insights to the retail, industrial supply, and healthcare sectors. For more information, visit .

Contact:

AWM

Kaitlyn Kempiak

Chief of Staff

...

About Intellify:

Intellify is a pioneering solutions provider, aggregating different AI technologies globally. With a core service of data-driven insights and approaches, Intellify integrates unmanned solutions to digitalize brick-and-mortar stores. For more information, visit .

Intellify

Alex Ng

CEO

...

Kaitlyn Kempiak

AWM

email us here