Phoenix's Largest School Choice Week Celebration To Feature Balloon Drop, 50+ Learning Vendors

A free family fun night and school fair will return, bigger than ever, to the Children's Museum of Phoenix on Saturday, Jan. 20, bringing several hundred families and educators together to celebrate local learning choices. More than 50 school booths and vendors will join the celebration, including charter schools, college prep schools, microschools, Autism academies, Catholic schools, and homeschool support groups.

The fair will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. and feature family-friendly activities to delight all ages, from the jazzy tones of the AZ School of the Arts Jazz band, to a presentation of colors by the PVS School's Space Force ROTC students, a flash mob, and a celebratory red and yellow balloon drop. Besides visiting school booths and connecting with local resources, families can explore the popular museum and enjoy free face painting, balloon twisting, snacks, and a photo booth.

Due to high enthusiasm from parents last year, the fair is expanding this year to fill more of the museum venue. The celebration is open to the press and public and expected to draw more than 750 attendees.

The event will be the largest celebration in the Phoenix area of National School Choice Week, an annual week highlighting education options and the joy of learning. With tens of thousands of events happening across the country, other flagship events in Arizona include a capitol rally, two "Let's Taco 'Bout School Choice" informational nights featuring free tacos for families, and a school fair in Tucson.

Information at the fair will be available for families in both English and Spanish through the involvement of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, a project of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at phoenixschoolfair or phoenixferiaescolar.

"National School Choice Week is a time for families to explore different options available to meet their children's educational needs. It is an occasion for schools to showcase what they do best for their students," said Barbara Duncan, vice president of quality schools at Choose a School. "It is an opportunity for leaders to see the schools in their districts in action and to ensure all students have a right to an excellent educational option."

This celebration is planned by Choose a School Arizona, which uses social media, strategic events, and one-on-one parent outreach to help families find the best education for their children and help quality schools tell their stories and find students.

Community sponsors for this event include Mrs. Klein's Pickle Co. in Phoenix.

The Children's Museum of Phoenix is located at 215 N. 7th St.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

