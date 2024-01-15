Natural Stone Market Latest Research Report For Business Growth 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Natural Stone Market Expected to Reach $57.6 Billion by 2032

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Natural stones are used for building purposes and the construction of monuments. They have features such as superior aesthetic, hydraulic binding, and decorative properties. Natural stones play a vital role in improving the visual appeal of commercial buildings and infrastructure through innovative steps and flooring solutions.

The natural stone market size was valued at $33.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $57.6 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Avail the Sample PDF @

A rise in awareness toward outdoor entertainment area, especially among millennials, is anticipated to drive the growth of the global natural stone market in the coming years. Furthermore, rise in adoption of marble and granite for kitchen countertop is expected to gain traction in the recent years, due to their enhanced durability and hardness, which drive the growth of the global natural stone market.

Growth in urbanization and rise in number of nuclear families, especially in developing nations, has created a significant need for natural stones for construction and flooring applications. In addition, factors such as growing urbanization and greater demand for flooring and architecture applications are expected to drive the global natural stone market.

Enquire Before Buying:

Growth in response to the rise in consumer demand for home renovation and replacement is one of the major factors boosting the natural stone market growth. For instance, according to a Harvard Joint Centre for Housing Studies article published in January 2021, the growth of house remodeling and repair expenditures is expected to increase from 3.5% at the end of 2020 to 3.8% by the year-end of 2021, based on the most recent Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity (LIRA).

Similarly, officials at the National Association of Home Builders' IBSx virtual event in February 2021, predicted that remodeling expenditure on owner-occupied single-family homes is expected to witness a rise by 4% in 2021, then another 2% in 2022. Remodeling and renovation across the globe are factors that provide lucrative growth in the natural stone industry throughout the forecast period.

Buy This Research Report @

Top Players:

Competitive analysis and profiles of the major players in the natural stone market include Aro Granite Industries Ltd., Dimpomar, Dermitzakis Bros S.A., Levantina y Asociados de Minerales, S.A., MARGRAF, Mumal Marble, Polycor Inc., Temmer Marble, Topalidis, and Xishi Stone Group. There are some important players in the market such as Aro Granite Industries Ltd. Major players have adopted product launch and acquisition as key developmental strategies to improve the product portfolio of the natural stone market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

.The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging natural stone market trends and dynamics.

.In-depth natural stone market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2032.

.Extensive analysis of the natural stone market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the

market framework.

.A comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

.The natural stone market forecast analysis from 2023 to 2032 is included in the report.

.The key market players within the natural stone market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand

the competitive outlook of the natural stone industry.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn