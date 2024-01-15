Afro Neat Announces A New Charity Single Save The Children

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Afro Neat

Save the Children / Tuwaokoe Watoto

KENYA, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Artist Location: UK / KenyaAfro Neat comprises of, Frank Robinson as songwriter and Kenya's exceptional producer, musician, and vocalist, J Nana. Additionally, session musicians from Kenya join the mix. This collective talent gives a genuine touch of Afrobeats.The Save the Children single is taken from the 'Save The Children' / 'Tuwaokoe Watoto ' album which consists of seven different versions of the same song. J Nana sings the song in both English and Swahili and Lano Msanii (also from Kenya) provides the female English and Swahili versions.Save the Children is an unofficial charity single with all royalties going to savethechildrenTrack Title:Save the Children / Tuwaokoe WatotoGenre:Afro-Beat / Afro-PopLaunch Date:1st January 2024ISRC Code:USJ3V2353256Contact Afro Neat via Frank Robinson at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

David Wiltsher

Radio Pluggers

+44 7552 531612

email us here

Sensational 'Save The Children' Afro Neat Ft J Nana - Epic, number one, best afro beat