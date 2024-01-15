Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Healthcare Business Intelligence Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the healthcare business intelligence market size is predicted to reach $18.49 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%.

The growth in the healthcare business intelligence market is due to the rise in healthcare spending. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare business intelligence market share. Major players in the healthcare business intelligence market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, QlikTech International AB, Sisense Inc.

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Segments

.By Component: Platforms, Software, Services

.By Function: Query and Reporting, OLAP and Visualization, Performance Management, Hybrid Model, Cloud-Based Model

.By Mode of Delivery: On-Premise Model, Hybrid Model, Cloud-Based Model

.By Application: Financial Analysis, Clinical Data Analysis, Patient Care Analysis, Other Applications

.By End-User: Payers, Healthcare Providers, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global healthcare business intelligence market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare business intelligence refers to dashboards, metrics, reports, and solutions designed to identify patterns and help drive outcomes. Healthcare providers use business intelligence to achieve the insight they need to increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve patient safety and outcomes.

The main components of healthcare business intelligence are platforms, software, and services. A platform refers to software that helps healthcare businesses gather, understand, and visualize their data. The functions include query and reporting; OLAP and visualization; performance management; hybrid models; and cloud-based models. The mode of delivery includes on-premise, hybrid, and cloud-based models, applied in financial analysis, clinical data analysis, patient care analysis, and other applications used by payers, healthcare providers, and other end-users.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Trends And Strategies

4. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Size And Growth

......

27. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

