Ambassador Of Belarus S.Terentiev Meets The Assistant Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Egypt

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



On January 14, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt for European Affairs, Khaled Emara.

The parties discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in the spheres of industrial cooperation, agriculture and food security, interaction in scientific, technical and humanitarian areas.

The participants of the meeting noted the importance of intensifying the political dialogue between Belarus and Egypt, including holding high-level events and continuing effective interaction in international organizations.



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.