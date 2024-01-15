APSCHE And Teamlease Edtech Collaborate To Launch An Innovative Platform For Work-Integrated Learning

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 12, January 2024: In a landmark move, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) and TeamLease EdTech proudly announce the launch of their groundbreaking platform, TeamLeaseEdTech. This platform is strategically designed to revolutionize education by offering internship opportunities to students undergoing graduation, providing students with invaluable real-world training experiences alongside formal education.



With a core focus on enhancing the employability of graduating students, this initiative aims to bridge the gap between education and industry requirements. The platform is meticulously crafted to make students job-ready, ensuring a seamless transition from academia to the professional world.



APSCHE and TeamLease EdTech pledge to provide 50,000 internships within the state. This initiative is a testament to their dedication to empowering the youth with practical skills that directly translate into job opportunities. Final-year graduation students across Andhra Pradesh will gain access to rewarding paid internship programs, providing both financial incentives and invaluable, real-world professional experience. This project marks a significant shift from traditional internships to career starters, providing students with long-term career opportunities and a platform to launch their professional journeys.



"This project and platform is more than just On-Job-Training Programs; it's a gateway for students to transition smoothly from academia to industry," said Shantanu Rooj, Founder and CEO, TeamLease EdTech. "Our collaboration with APSCHE is a testament to our commitment to enhance employability and equip the youth of Andhra Pradesh with the skills and experience necessary for the evolving job market."



The initiative promises to be a game-changer in the state's higher education system, emphasizing the importance of practical experience in complementing academic learning. The paid internships offered through this program are tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries, thereby broadening the scope for students to explore and excel in their chosen fields.



"Through this platform, we are ensuring that students are not only academically qualified but also industry-ready. This aligns perfectly with our goal of making Andhra Pradesh a hub of skilled and employable graduates, ready to contribute effectively to the workforce'', stated Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, APSCHE.



The platform is set to roll out on 16th January 2024, with both TeamLease EdTech and APSCHE working closely to ensure a seamless and impactful implementation.





About TeamLease EdTech



TeamLease Edtech is India's leading learning solutions company; in our quest of Making India Employable, we work with leading Universities and Corporates across the country: We help Universities launch, run and manage their own Online Programs, help Institutes improve employability of their students through our Apprenticeship linked skilling programs and help Corporates upskill & reskill their workforce to improve productivity and build talent supply chain. TeamLease EdTech provides a modular multi-modal classroom model of learning that works across multiple classrooms - Online, Onsite, On-Job and Virtual to provide a seamless learning experience to the learner. TL Edtech has exclusive partnership with 40 of India's largest Universities across 16 Indian states, trains 3.5 Lakh students on its platform through 9 Indian languages, works with 4500 corporates in their upskilling/skilling initiatives and manages over 200 degree, diploma, certificate programs.





About APSCHE



The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, the first of its kind in the country, set up as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy 1986, is primarily a coordinating body between the University Grants Commission (UGC), the State Government and the Universities. It is the general duty of the Council to coordinate and determine standards in institutions of Higher Education, Research, Scientific and Technical Institutions in accordance with the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission from time to time. The Act 16 of 1988 envisages three distinct functions (a) Planning and Coordination, (b) Academic Functions and (c) Advisory Functions.



Company :-Value 360 Communications Private Limited

User :- Priyanshi Jain

Email :...

Mobile:- +91 - 9917161856

Other articles by TeamLease