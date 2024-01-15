Zelensky To Hold Bilateral Meetings With EU, NATO Officials In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will hold bilateral meetings with EU and NATO officials as part of his working visit to Switzerland.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"In Davos, I will hold important bilateral meetings with representatives of the EU and NATO to support the dynamics of our Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as with the leaders of states and big business to strengthen the defense and economic resilience of Ukraine," he wrote.

Zelensky also plans to hold talks in Bern with the heads of both chambers of the Swiss parliament, heads of parties and factions, and President Viola Amherd.

"I will thank [Switzerland] for its principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," he said.

Zelensky expressed hope that Switzerland's participation in the Ukrainian Peace Formula and its relevant experience would help bring closer a just peace based on Ukraine's vision.

"I will also talk about the return of abducted children, sanctions and the search for mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets, cooperation on humanitarian demining, financial support and reconstruction of Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Earlier reports said that Zelensky had arrived in Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is taking place. On January 16, Zelensky will make a special address to the WEF.