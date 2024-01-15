Over 3,000 Trucks Queuing At Border With Poland, Slovakia, Hungary

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 2,000 trucks are queuing up on the border of Ukraine and Poland, and another 1,000 are queuing up on other parts of the border.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Blocking of the Rava-Ruska-Hrebenne, Krakivets-Korczowa, and Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoints continues. According to the Polish border guards, as of this morning 1,200 trucks are queuing in these three directions towards Ukraine," Demchenko noted.

He reminded that on January 6, at about 9 p.m., traffic was unblocked at the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint, but queues still remain - as of this morning, there are 950 trucks.

According to him, there is a queue in Slovakia towards Ukraine at the Uzhhorod checkpoint and a queue of trucks in Hungary at the Tysa checkpoint - 500 trucks each.

Demchenko also reminded that the border with Romania was unblocked last night, but he did not rule out that it could be blocked again today.

As reported, on November 6, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border with Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn. Among the main demands is the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers, which was abolished by the agreement with the EU until June 30, 2024.

On January 6, Poland resumed truck traffic on the road to the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing.

At the same time, on January 13 and 14, farmers in Romania blocked the movement of Ukrainian trucks through the Siret border crossing point.