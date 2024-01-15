SBU Runs Drill To Repel Attack On Energy Facility In Country's North By Russian Subversive Group

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine conducted large-scale counter-sabotage exercise in Rivne region, close to the border with Belarus, and worked out coordination with other elements of Ukraine's defense forces.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

As per the drill plan, one of the "sabotage-reconnaissance groups" secretly infiltrated the city where a nuclear power plant is located, the other took hostage the son of the plant's CEO, demanding that the facility be shut down.

Applying psychological pressure and threats of physical violence, the enemy group forced the "hostage" to persuade his father to cooperate with the aggressor state, according to the exercise plot.

Law enforcement officers, together with the SBU's SpecOps Center A, neutralized conditional enemy groups, released hostages, and thwarted a potential man-made catastrophe.

Among other things, in-depth inspections of local residents and critical infrastructure facilities were worked out.

The training effort took place in conditions as close as possible to the combat situation.

SBU operatives were joined by units of the National Police, State Emergency Service, and National Guard to perform the drill.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia maintains a 19,000-strong military contingent across the northern borders of Ukraine.

Last week, a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group penetrated into Chernihiv region, killing a civilian.