Bundeswehr Reacts To Bild Article On NATO's Preparations For War With Russia

Mitko Müller, a German Defense Ministry spokesman, touched on the issue at a briefing on Monday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Basically, I can neither confirm nor deny this media report," the official said.

At the same time, Müller noted that the Bundeswehr is aware of current security and political threats, which also include one coming from Russia. The results of the situation analysis are reflected in the relevant planning and training exercises, as well as in the decision to deploy a permanent military contingent in Lithuania.

"We wouldn't have stationed the brigade there in the coming years if the threats weren't real," Müller noted.

He emphasized that Germany's military leadership takes the threat seriously, therefore it conducts various exercises to increase combat readiness of the Bundeswehr. Deterrence remains the key policy, including within NATO, the spokesman recalled.

Earlier, Bild published excerpts from a supposedly classified document drawn up by the German Ministry of Defense, which contains the assumption that an escalation between NATO and Russia may unfold as early as February 2024, and in 2025 the bloc may come to a direct confrontation with Russian troops, likely in the area of the Baltic States. At the same time, Bild emphasized that the scenario is part of a legend within the NATO exercise set to be held in the Baltics later this year.

