Russian Shelling Leaves Stanislav Lyceum, Post Office, Clinic, Power Line Damaged

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invasion force keeps pummeling the village of Stanislav in Kherson region, where the latest strike overnight Monday inflicted damage on a local clinic, a lyceum, a daycare facility, a post office, and a power lines.

That's according to the spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, who spoke at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine – Ukrinform .

"This morning, Stanislav was once again shelled. At least one person was injured there. As a result of the shelling, an outpatient clinic, a lyceum, a kindergarten, and an Ukrposhta branch sustained damage," Tolokonnikov said.

He also noted that the settlement is now in blackout as power lines were damaged in several locations.

Energy repair teams will work on restoring power supplies once the strikes subside.

Tolokonnikov recalled that on January 14, the Russian military launched a kamikaze drone at the rescuers from the local fire station.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian kamikaze drone attacked a fire brigade in the village of Stanislav, injuring four firefighters.