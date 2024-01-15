Armenian Speaker: Yerevan And Baku Should Solve Their Issues Themselves

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said that direct talks
between Yerevan and Baku are not excluded, any country that tries
to mediate in the peace process naturally has its interests, Azernews reports.
"We should not romanticize it. To think that, for example, the
French love us for our beautiful eyes, and history - these are
fairy tales. The interests either coincide or they don't.
All countries that want to have leverage over Armenia and
Azerbaijan will try, the Speaker said, to be "good" mediators, but
Yerevan and Baku should solve their issues themselves so as not to
become a bargaining chip in big games. And the fixation of
agreements by the international community is still an important
moment".
Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan also refuted Foreign
Minister Mirzoyan, saying that there is no regression in the
negotiations on the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107722399
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.