Ministry Reveals Amount Invested In Industrial Zones In Azerbaijan


1/15/2024 9:18:54 AM

Nigar Hasanova Read more

12 enterprises that started operating last year have invested 135 mln AZN in the industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.

Azernews reports that Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said this in his account on the X social network.

He noted that 744 permanent jobs were created due to these investments.

