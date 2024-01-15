Ministry Reveals Amount Invested In Industrial Zones In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nigar Hasanova Read more
12 enterprises that started operating last year have invested
135 mln AZN in the industrial zones managed by the Economic Zones
Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy.
Azernews reports that Minister Mikayil Jabbarov
said this in his account on the X social network.
He noted that 744 permanent jobs were created due to these
investments.
MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107722398
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.