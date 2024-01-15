Azerbaijan To Take Part In Large-Scale Army Exercises In Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said that the country will host large-scale army exercises with the participation of five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

"This year on the territory of our country will be held large-scale exercises with the participation of five states, which should be held at a high organizational level. It is extremely important for us to preserve friendly relations between brotherly nations and armed forces to fulfill the task of ensuring security in the Central Asian region," Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.

The Minister noted that the main efforts in the current year should be aimed at improving the quality of combat training and combat readiness of troops.