               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan To Take Part In Large-Scale Army Exercises In Kazakhstan


1/15/2024 9:18:47 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said that the country will host large-scale army exercises with the participation of five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

"This year on the territory of our country will be held large-scale exercises with the participation of five states, which should be held at a high organizational level. It is extremely important for us to preserve friendly relations between brotherly nations and armed forces to fulfill the task of ensuring security in the Central Asian region," Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.

The Minister noted that the main efforts in the current year should be aimed at improving the quality of combat training and combat readiness of troops.

MENAFN15012024000195011045ID1107722396

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search