Azerbaijan To Take Part In Large-Scale Army Exercises In Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov said that the
country will host large-scale army exercises with the participation
of five countries - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan
and Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.
"This year on the territory of our country will be held
large-scale exercises with the participation of five states, which
should be held at a high organizational level. It is extremely
important for us to preserve friendly relations between brotherly
nations and armed forces to fulfill the task of ensuring security
in the Central Asian region," Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.
The Minister noted that the main efforts in the current year
should be aimed at improving the quality of combat training and
combat readiness of troops.
