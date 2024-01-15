Reply Revolutionises The Configuration Experience With AI Product Discovery: A Product Configurator Harnessing The Potential Of AI And Real-Time 3D

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Turin, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2024) - Reply announces the launch of AI Product Discovery a real-time 3D product configurator powered by generative AI . The solution introduces a new mode of interaction with digital twins, simplifying the understanding of the product and its variations, thus enhancing the overall product configuration experience.

Developed by Infinity Reply and Machine Learning Reply , specialised companies within the Reply group focusing on 3D Content & Spatial Computing and AI, "AI Product Discovery" enables the creation of highly realistic real-time 3D representations of objects and environments, thanks to Epic's Unreal Engine technology. Leveraging generative AI, the configurator provides a digital assistant on the Large Language Model by OpenAI but is integratable with other Large Language Models as well, interacting with and supporting the end user during configuration activities.







AI Product Discovery is a solution that leverages real-time 3D configuration technologies and generative Large Language Models for photorealistic product visualisations and immersive experiences.

The AI Product Discovery configurator provides a seamless, intuitive, and personalised experience . It employs a generative AI model that guides the user through configuration paths, offering precise and contextualised information about each product or brand's specific features. Additionally, it allows for the creation of unique patterns of materials and textures. By utilising voice, gestures, or text commands, users can seamlessly customise the product in real-time – altering finishes, colours, materials, and options. Thanks to advanced real-time 3D technologies, users have control over the product's animations and a better visualisation of its features and movements.

Its versatile design enables AI Product Discovery to cater to diverse sectors, ranging from automotive and retail to home appliance manufacturing, offering round-the-clock personalised assistance through both physical and digital platforms.

For more information on AI Product Discovery and Reply's generative AI-based solutions, visit: .

Reply

Reply specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services.

Infinity Reply

Infinity Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in 3D visualisations and the development of customised real-time and CGI solutions. The portfolio includes offline and realtime consulting services, the development and implementation of creative and technological concepts, the production and implementation of content based on established technologies, data formats and interaction devices. Possible applications include product design and development, marketing and sales, training and service, as well as entertainment.

Machine Learning Reply

Machine Learning Reply is the Reply Group company specialised in providing artificial intelligence services and solutions to guide its customers towards digitisation, helping them to become more competitive and data-driven through Smart Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence. With expertise in deep learning, machine vision, NLP and predictive modelling, the company helps its customers to empower their business by providing them with highly experienced dedicated development teams.

