Sekoia.Io Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Realizing The Vision Of Open XDR

Frost & Sullivan assessed the extended detection and response (XDR) market and, based on its findings, recognizes Sekoia .io with the 2023 European Customer Value Leadership Award. XDR is a cybersecurity solution that breaks down security silos, collecting and correlating information from disparate security solutions to detect and respond to threats across an environment. Sekoia is a European cybersecurity firm based in France, that deeply understands XDR's promise for third-party integration and how an open approach to XDR can help augment cyber resilience.

Sekoia's open XDR solution enhances customer visibility, threat detection, investigation, response, and cyber resilience through a highly flexible ecosystem of third-party integrations.

The company delivers its open XDR solution as an all-in-one SOC platform comprised of SIEM, CTI, SOAR, and an investigation platform. The Sekoia XDR platform integrates with over 160 third-party security tools, ingesting its telemetry to enhance the detection and response process. Additionally, Sekoia lets organizations request specific integrations with any solutions the customer might have, ensuring customers can leverage their existing security investments into their XDR strategy. The Sekoia platform takes advantage of native threat intelligence from its own database, harnessing its experience and expertise in the cyber threat intelligence market. This data helps contextualize threats, enhance the detection workflow of XDR, and provide valuable insights for security analysts.

Lucas Ferreyra, cybersecurity industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Sekoia XDR platform's extensive telemetry allows customers to select the security solutions they need to secure their environments, especially organizations seeking flexibility above all. The open XDR solution also unlocks the potential to select the best-in-breed products for each cybersecurity category, enabling mature enterprises to assemble a highly customized, effective, and comprehensive security strategy."

Sekoia XDR also delivers a great user experience through preset and customizable dashboards that aid the investigation process, ensuring customers have all the information they need to make decisions on the relevance of alerts, distinguish false from true positives, and address distinct security use cases. Sekoia XDR's automation features help empower analysts to focus on the most important security tasks and

"Sekoia's success in the European market comes from its ability to effectively deliver on many XDR use cases, with customer value as a priority. By providing features that solidify its XDR platform's usage as part of an MSSP's offering, Sekoia shows an understanding of the market and the needs of customers with varying degrees of security maturity," added Lucas. With cybersecurity excellence, significantly multiplied value across the security environment, and strong overall performance, Sekoia earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 European Customer Value Leadership Award in the XDR market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts

compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Sekoia

Sekoia is the European cybertech, leading provider of Extended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions based on Cyber Threat Intelligence (CTI). Its mission is to provide businesses and public organizations with the best protection technologies against cyber attacks.

