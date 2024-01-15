SUBARU AND OPERATION WARM® JOIN FORCES TO HELP CHILDREN EXPERIENCING HOMELESSNESS AND URGENT NEED

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Subaru Loves to Help® Partnership to Gift Brand-New Coats, Socks, and Shoes to More Than 150,000 Children Nationwide

Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers nationwide will provide more than 150,000 children across the country with the essential clothing they need to thrive as part of the expanded Subaru Loves to Help® initiative through a new partnership with Operation Warm®, a national nonprofit that provides brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes for children in urgent need.

Through a new partnership with Operation Warm®, during the 2024 Subaru Loves to Help® initiative, Subaru of America, Inc. and its retailers nationwide will host donation events with shelters and support agencies in their local communities to provide more than 150,000 children in urgent need with the essential clothing they need to thrive.

Millions of children and adults across the country are experiencing homelessness and other urgent need situations on any given night. In the first year of the partnership, Subaru and its retailers nationwide will connect and host donation events with shelters and support agencies in their local communities to provide more than 150,000 children with the essential clothing they need to thrive.

"For too many children, going without a coat, shoes, or even socks can mean the difference between going to school, participating in activities, and feeling confident in themselves," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. "By pairing our own commitment to be 'More Than a Car Company,' with Operation Warm's mission of being 'More Than a Coat' we're providing children in urgent need with the opportunity to select and own the brand-new necessities they deserve."

In partnership with Operation Warm, about 630 Subaru retailers nationwide have been matched with a beneficiary organization in their local community serving children in need. Through gifting and drop-off events, children can personally select their new pieces of clothing. These items are intended to not only help children stay warm and dry, but also to positively impact their mental and emotional well-being.

"Coats, shoes, and socks provide so much more than just physical warmth, and programs like this are giving kids in urgent need the relief and confidence to socialize and succeed," said Grace Sica, Executive Director of Operation Warm. "Teaming up with Subaru, who clearly shares our values of community connection, allows us to bring warmth and confidence to even more children around the country than ever before."

Through the partnership, Subaru becomes the largest automotive supporter of Operation Warm. By the end of the campaign, including historical Subaru Loves to Help efforts, Subaru will have helped more than 750,000 children and adults in urgent need so far.

On January 17, the automaker will kick off the 2024 Subaru Loves to Help campaign with one of its largest community-focused donation events held at Subaru of America headquarters in Camden, NJ. Employee volunteers will be serving close to 1,000 children from Camden with brand new clothing items. Working with eight local community organizations and nonprofits that benefit children and families in urgent need, the attendees will also be treated to an evening of fun, food, and games to celebrate the occasion.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a respected national nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering warmth, confidence, and hope among underserved children through essential programs that connect them to vital community resources. For over 25 years, Operation Warm and our esteemed supporters have utilized the powerful gift of brand-new coats and other essential clothing items to empower children and families in need. Our mission reaches beyond providing warmth; we strive to connect underserved kids to community resources needed to thrive. Together, we are transforming lives and making a lasting impact on communities across the nation. To get involved, visit .

About Subaru of America, Inc.



Subaru of America, Inc.

(SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation

of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc.

is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit href="" rel="nofollow" subar . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and YouTube .

