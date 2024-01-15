(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the financial industry, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Trinidad, Port of Spain. This is Equisoft's tenth international office and marks an exciting milestone for the company as it celebrates its 30th anniversary.

Equisoft's Global Presence Expands with the Opening of New Office in the Caribbean

This expansion reinforces the company's position as a pioneer in digital transformation solutions for the financial services industry. Equisoft has been a major technology provider to insurers in the Caribbean since 2012. Equisoft's work with close to twenty insurers in the region created the need for the new office to get closer to the market and customers and to address surging demands in the Caribbean.

This office location will provide optimal service to Equisoft's current customers and position them to effectively meet the growing demand in the Caribbean.

"As we celebrate Equisoft's 30th anniversary, the opening of our new office in Port of Spain, Trinidad, stands as a testament to our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. This expansion is a milestone for us and underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our clients and the industry" said Ruben Veerasamy, Equisoft Senior Vice President, Caribbean.

The new office is located at 11-13 Victoria Avenue, 2nd. Floor, Port of Spain, Trinidad .

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 250 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit .

