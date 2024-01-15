HORECA Exhibition Kicks Off At Kuwait Fairground

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo event) KUWAIT, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- The 12th edition of the HORECA Exhibition kicked off today at the Kuwait International Fairground. Running until January 17, the event features seminars with over 20 industry specialists, offering insights into hospitality and hotel service trends. Attendees can expect a curated experience, meeting the needs of both local and international hospitality enthusiasts. (end) ak

