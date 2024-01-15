Kuwaiti Academic: Strategic Partnerships With Gulf Universities In Cybersecurity, AI

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salem Al-Methin

ABU DHABI, Jan 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University (KU) Acting Chancellor for Academic Support Services, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Rafie, stressed Monday the importance of building strategic partnerships with universities in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) in the fields of cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to confront the increasing digital challenges.

Al-Rafie told KUNA on Kuwait's participation in the 26th meeting of presidents and directors of universities and higher education institutions in the GCC, hosted by the United Arab Emirates University in Dubai and concluded last Saturday, that the meeting is a platform for exchanging experiences and ideas between countries.

The meeting also tackled many important topics to meet the challenges and requirements of modern technologies in teaching and learning, including the importance of coordination between universities in the field of research, E-learning, academic programs, professional and academic development, volunteer work and student exchange, he said.

During the meeting, several topics were approved including the governance of Gulf database (Jisr), the establishment of a website for the secretariats of the joint work committees, an amendment to the regulations organizing the awards, and preparation for the upcoming meetings of the committee, in addition to building alliances related to cybersecurity and AI among Gulf universities, he added.

Al-Rafie said that it was also approved to adopt the unified guideline for blended education prepared by KU and the Saudi Electronic University, stressing the importance of the meeting in supporting the process of cooperation between universities and higher education institutions to build an advanced Gulf society.

KU had participated in sixth meeting of presidents and directors of universities and higher education institutions in the GCC hosted by the UAE University, Dr. Al-Rafi participated on behalf of KU Director in the preparatory meeting of the Vice Deans as well as the main meeting that was held in Dubai last Friday. (end) skm