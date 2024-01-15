Global Garden Shredders Market Report 2024

The report highlights the flourishing gardening industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic, emphasizing its continued growth as a boon for Garden Shredders. Stress relief, safe socialization, and improved food access have driven people towards gardening, resulting in a significant increase in gardening enthusiasts.

The "Gardener Boom" has given people more time to invest in gardening, leading to a boost in online sales of various gardening products, including garden shredders. The report also shares fascinating gardening facts that suggest a promising future for garden shredders.

Competition in the Garden Shredders market is assessed, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.7% CAGR

The global market prospects and outlook for Garden Shredders remain optimistic, with continued growth expected. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to display robust growth in this market, reflecting the enduring popularity of gardening and the demand for garden shredders in the region.

The Garden Shredders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$576.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

